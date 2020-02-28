Georgia governor creates coronavirus task force

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.

Kemp did not name the members of the task force in a news release, but said it's comprised of a “coalition of subject matter experts from the private and public sectors.”

They will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies, the Republican governor said.

The governor's office said Kemp was on a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier in the day about the Trump administration's efforts to combat the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement included in the new release.

“We are taking action now — ahead of any confirmed cases — to make sure that we are ready for any scenario,” she said.