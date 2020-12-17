Georgia employers fail to keep pace as more seek work

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers are returning to the labor force in Georgia more rapidly than employers are adding jobs, driving up the state's unemployment rate.

Georgia's jobless rate rose to 5.7% in November from 4.5% in September, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor. The unemployment rate has been unusually volatile since layoffs driven by the coronavirus pandemic began in March, moving up or down by more than 1 percentage point a month in seven of the last nine months. Those are huge swings for a measure that usually moves by much less.