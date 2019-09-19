Georgia congresswoman McBath says she won't run for Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic congresswoman Lucy McBath says she won't run in either of Georgia's two U.S. Senate contests.

McBath, who was being recruited by state and national party leaders, said Thursday that she would instead focus on winning a second House term.

McBath is a gun control advocate who last year upset incumbent Republican Karen Handel to win her hotly contested suburban Atlanta House seat. She says in a statement that she wants to remain in the House to continue working on issues such as gun safety and protecting veterans in need.

McBath had been considering a run after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson's retirement announcement opened a second 2020 Senate race in Georgia.

Republican Sen. David Perdue is also seeking a second term in November 2020.