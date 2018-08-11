Georgia city: No Confederate battle flag in veterans parade

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city has decided to ban the Confederate battle flag from its annual Old Soldiers Day Parade, which began decades ago as a tribute to Civil War veterans.

Alpharetta Assistant City Manager James Drinkard says the "divisive nature" of the flag was among reasons it was considered inappropriate for a city-sponsored event.

The parade was held Aug. 4 in Alpharetta, a suburb of Atlanta about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown.

William Lathem, a leader in the Sons of Confederate Veterans, says his group will try and bring the flag back in next year's parade.

Lathem tells WABE Radio that the group views the flag as a symbol of southern heritage and history, and not white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan.

