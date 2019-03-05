Georgia Senate wants more protection for monuments

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has approved stronger protections for public memorials in reaction to a nationwide push to remove Confederate monuments.

Critics say the bill will help protect Confederate tributes that were installed to intimidate black citizens.

The proposal would add protections for all Georgia monuments, including civil rights memorials.

Under the bill, any person who damages or destroys a monument could be liable for triple the cost to repair or replace it.

Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga said the bill "allows our history to be preserved."

Pressure to take down Confederate monuments picked up steam after a speeding car killed a woman and injured dozens in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017.

The crowd was protesting white supremacists who were protecting a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.