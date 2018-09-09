Georgia Power customers to get credits for nuclear project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power says its customers will get a $25 credit on their September bills in connection with financing of the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the credit is the third payment in 2018 bill credits for a total of $75 — or $188 million overall — that was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission to continue the construction of Vogtle.

Customers received separate $25 credits on their bills in April and July.

The newspaper reports that the 2018 bill credits were a result of parent guarantee payments for the Vogtle project from Toshiba. Officials say those were made available due to the strength of the original contract for the project and protections in place for Georgia electric customers.

