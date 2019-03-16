Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wants his office term-limited

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he wants a term limit applied to the office he holds.

Duncan said on Georgia Public Broadcasting's "Lawmakers" program that he wants a constitutional amendment limiting the lieutenant governor to two consecutive terms.

A resolution outlining the amendment was introduced by Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming on Thursday.

The resolution would need to be approved by two-thirds of members in both the state House and Senate, before the questions is put to Georgia voters.

Duncan's predecessor, Republican Casey Cagle, held the office for three terms before losing a bid for governor last year.

Under the proposed amendment, a person who had been term-limited could run for lieutenant governor again after waiting a four-year term.