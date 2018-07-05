Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates go all in on Trump





Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Republican candidate for Georgia Gov. Casey Cagle speaks to his supporters in Gainesville, Ga. Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Cagle beat out three other opponents in the May 22 primary after a five-man race in which they were slammed by opponents for being late to the Trump train. less FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Republican candidate for Georgia Gov. Casey Cagle speaks to his supporters in Gainesville, Ga. Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Cagle beat out three other opponents in ... more Photo: Todd Kirkland, AP Image 2 of 2 In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor celebrates with supporters in Athens, Ga. Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle beat out three other opponents in the May 22 primary after a five-man race in which they were slammed by opponents for being late to the Trump train. less In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor celebrates with supporters in Athens, Ga. Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle beat out three other ... more Photo: John Amis, AP Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates go all in on Trump 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Both were criticized by opponents for not endorsing the early candidacy of President Donald Trump. Now the two Republicans vying to become Georgia governor are battling over who is the true Trump supporter.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle beat out three other opponents in their May 22 primary. During the five-man race they were both slammed by opponents for being late to the Trump train.

Cagle initially backed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential primary. Kemp refrained from making an endorsement until after the Georgia primary.

Trump so far hasn't taken sides in the Georgia race. But both GOP candidates now frequently invoke the president's name in hopes of rallying conservative voters during a contentious runoff that will be decided July 24.