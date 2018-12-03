George H.W. Bush guided by concern for humanity

In this Jan. 1, 1993, file photo, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a camera at arm's length for a selfie with Marines at Baidoa's airport in Baidoa, Somalia. Bush sent U.S. troops to help starving Somalis during his presidency and later teamed up with his one-time political rival, Bill Clinton, to raise money for victims of natural disasters. It was all part of Bush's vision for what he called a "kinder, gentler nation." Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

DALLAS (AP) — George H.W. Bush teamed up with one-time rival and fellow former President Bill Clinton to raise money for victims of natural disasters. He also created a program that has honored thousands of American volunteers.

It was all part of Bush's vision for what he called a "kinder, gentler nation."

Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993. His "thousand points of light" initiative honored the nation's volunteers.

When he accepted his party's nomination for president, he said he was guided by certain traditions. He said: "One is that there is a God and He is good, and His love, while free, has a self-imposed cost: We must be good to one another."

The former president died late Friday at his Houston home. He was 94.