General election early voting begins in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voting has started for this year's general election in Iowa where voters will choose among candidates in competitive races for governor, five other statewide offices and the state's four congressional seats.

Politicians also are competing for votes in 19 Iowa Senate districts and more than 70 in the Iowa House.

Early voting rules in Iowa allow ballots to be cast in person beginning Monday at a county auditor's office. Voters also may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their homes until Oct. 27. Completed ballots may be delivered in person to the county auditor's office or mailed back. They must be post-marked by Nov. 5 to be counted.

Iowa has 1.9 million active voters including 710,000 declaring no party, 644,000 registered as Republicans, 620,000 Democrats and 11,800 Libertarians.