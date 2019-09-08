Geman Chancellor Merkel opens new Bauhaus museum in Dessau

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the official opening of the new Bauhaus Museum, built for the centenary of the founding of the Bauhaus, in Dessau, Germany Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

BERLIN (AP) — The eastern German city of Dessau is marking the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus school of design with a new museum featuring a collection of exhibits and objects that tie in with the movement's iconic buildings.

Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the Bauhaus Museum Dessau on Sunday, saying the school featured an avant-garde style that "we still really enjoy today."

In her weekly podcast, Merkel noted: "In Bauhaus not only tradesmen and artists worked closely together, but also many women put a strong stamp on Bauhaus style."

Bauhaus started work in Weimar in 1919 under architect Walter Gropius but fell afoul of right-leaning local authorities there who slashed funding in 1925.

It then moved to Dessau, where it operated until the city's Nazi-dominated council forced it to close in 1932.