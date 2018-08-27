Gem, jewelry, mineral show set

The Danbury Mineralogical Society will hold its annual gem, jewelry and mineral show Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in New Milford.

The event, to be held at New Milford High School, will feature displays of minerals, fossils and jewelry, as well as 17 dealers.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children under 12 and Scouts in uniform.

Hourly door prizes will be offered and a grand prize will be awarded.