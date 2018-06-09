Gem, jewelry, mineral show set

The 16th annual gem, jewelry and mineral show will be held June 9 from 9 am. to 4 p.m. in Kent.

The rain or shine event will be held the grounds of the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, just north of the town’s center.

More than 25 dealers of gems, beads, jewelry, minerals and fossils from Connecticut and around the world will be on site, and guests can tour the museum’s new Hall of Connecticut Geology.

Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science.

Admission is free.