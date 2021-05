NEW MILFORD — The Gaylordsville Historical Society will be accepting donations for its first annual tag sale to be held on Saturday June 26, from 9 to 4 p.m. at The Schoolhouse on Gaylord Road.

Donations may be dropped off at The Schoolhouse from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sun. and Mon. June 6 and7 and June 13 and14. The rain date for the sale is Sunday, June 27.