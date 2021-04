NEW MILFORD — The Gaylordsville Historical Society is offering a $500 scholarship in the memory of Alan S. Farnham. Lt. Farnham, who attended the one-room schoolhouse in Gaylordsville, and died in combat in Vietnam.

The applicant must be a graduating senior in good standing, who lives within the Gaylordsville Fire District, including home -schooled students. The scholarship is based on academic standing, letters of recommendation, community service, and an essay.