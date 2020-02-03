Gasoline down a penny per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gasoline prices dipped slightly in the past week, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The organization found that the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular fell by just a penny to an average of $2.51 per gallon.

The current Massachusetts price is 4 cents per gallon higher than the national average of $2.47, and 12 cents higher than the price in the state a year ago.

Crude oil prices that are $10 lower per barrel than one month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks at a record high are driving prices at the pump down, a AAA spokeswoman said.

AAA found a wide price range for regular, from a low of $2.25 per gallon to a high of $3.05.