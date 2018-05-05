Gas prices up in New Jersey, across nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are still seeing higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey and around the country, but the rate of increase has slowed.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.89, up two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.40 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.82, also two cents higher than last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.37 for a gallon of regular gas.

AAA analysts say prices could go up another 5 or 10 cents through Memorial Day, but although at least nine states have hit the $3 per gallon mark, they don't expect the national average to reach that mark.