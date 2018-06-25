Gas prices stagnate

BOSTON (AP) — Drivers are breathing a sigh of relief in Massachusetts. The price of gasoline in the state has remained the same this week.

AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.87 per gallon, the same as a week ago.

That's three cents above the national average of $2.84. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 67 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.72 per gallon to as high as $3.09.

Public and Legislative Affairs Director Mary Maguire says an increase in crude oil production has not had an impact on U.S. pump prices.