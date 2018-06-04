Gas prices plateau

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline in Massachusetts has halted its climb.

AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.92 per gallon_the same as a week ago.

That's two cents below the national average of $2.94. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 63 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.74 per gallon to as high as $3.09.

Director of Public and Legislative Affairs Mary Maguire says continued growth in crude oil production is helping reduce crude prices. She says "it signals that supply is growing alongside strong global crude demand."