Gas prices fall a bit more in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped a bit more in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the price of gasoline dropped 3.9 cents per gallon in Vermont in the last week, averaging $2.46. The price went down 3.6 cents per gallon in Maine, averaging $2.25, and 3.5 cents in New Hampshire, to $2.35.

The national average has fallen 3 cents per gallon last week, to $2.22. It dropped 19.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.