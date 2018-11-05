Gas prices drop in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are falling in northern New England.

Prices in Maine have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72. Prices are down 3.8 cents per gallon in Vermont to $2.82 a gallon, and down 3.1 cents per gallon in New Hampshire at $2.72.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the national average has fallen 7 cents per gallon last week to $2.73 a gallon. The national average has dropped 17.7 cents during the last month and stands 20.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.