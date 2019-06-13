Gas leak in Northern California shuts down all ACE trains

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say all Altamont Corridor Express trains connecting the Central Valley to the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled due to a gas leak in Livermore.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokeswoman Karly Hernandez tells the San Francisco Chronicle that company contractors discovered the issue overnight.

She says the utility has deemed the area safe and sent a gas leak survey crew to the scene to investigate the disruption.

ACE service, which runs between Stockton and San Jose, is expected to be restored by Friday.

Officials recommended commuters use the San Joaquin Regional Transit District bus between Stockton and the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station as an alternate option.

KXTV-TV reports there are more than 28,000 people in Stockton who travel daily from the city to the Bay Area.

