Gardening show to celebrate club’s anniversary

The New Milford Garden Club will celebrate its 95th anniversary with a special gardening show Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, which will be held at the John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road, will feature displays, lectures, floral designs, activities for children, door prizes and refreshments.

Admission is free.

Lecture topics will include “Weeds, Invasive Plants & Pesticides” at 10 a.m.; “Water Conservation” with Aquarion Water Co. at 11 a.m.; “How to Design a Garden” with Michelle Gervais at noon; and “Beekeeping” with Mark Mankin at 1 p.m..

In addition, a Q&A session will be offered.

The club’s mission is to stimulate interests in gardening, address conservation issues, promote civic projects, and to enjoy the artistic use of flowers and other plant material, while maintaining the beauty of the town.