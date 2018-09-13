The New Milford Garden Club will celebrate its 95th anniversary with a special gardening show Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road. The event will feature displays, lectures, floral designs, activities for children, door prizes and refreshments. Admission is free. Lecture topics will include “Weeds, Invasive Plants & Pesticides” at 10 a.m.; “Water Conservation” with Aquarion Water Co. at 11 a.m.; “How to Design a Garden” with Michelle Gervais at noon; and “Beekeeping” with Mark Mankin at 1 p.m. In addition, a Q&A session will be offered. The club has planned, planted and cared for numerous landscaping projects and gardens throughout town, including this one at the war memorial at the south end of the Village Green.