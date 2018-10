Garden club to meet Tuesday

The Garden Club of New Milford will next meet Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford.

Following refreshments, a program, “Beyond Birdfeeders, How to Attract Birds to Your Yard,” will be presented at 1:30 p.m. by Margery Winters of the Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton.