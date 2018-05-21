Garden club to hold plant sale

The Garden Club of New Milford will hold its annual plant sale May 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green.

Annuals, perennials, ground covers, pre-planted containers, herbs, hanging baskets, gift items and a tag sale of gardening things will be available to purchase.

A limited number of garden magazines and books will be available at no cost.

Free milkweed seeds to help save butterfly population will be provided by Brownie Troop 40324, information about invasive plants will be supplied by members of the Mad Gardeners,Inc, and membership forms can be obtained for those interested in learning more about the Connecticut Audubon Society and the garden club of New Milford.

Tickets for a chance to win free garden items will be given at checkout.

Since 1923 the garden club has been an active non-profit organization serving the community by planting trees, landscaping public places, designing gardens, educating, exhibiting, and funding projects.