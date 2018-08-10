Garden club to hold meeting

The Garden Club of New Milford will next meet Aug. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford.

Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a program, “Tree Health Affecting You,” with speaker Carlos Caridad.

The public is invited to attend the program at the 107 Kent Road church.

In other news, the club is celebrating its 95th anniversary and will present a gardening show Sept. 15 at John Pettibone Community Center.

More details about the show will be forthcoming.