The Garden Club of New Milford will hold its annual plant sale Sept. 12 on the Village Green.

The Garden Club of New Milford will hold a plant sale Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the south end of the Village Green.

The fundraiser usually held in May will offer mums, bulbs, seasonal perennial plants divided from members gardens suitable for fall planting, house plants, autumn containers, and gourds.

Also featured will be a tag sale.

Town gardens, holiday decorations, a scholarship fund and many other projects benefit from this sale.

This year the club will hold an Iris exchange. Bring a dry, dirt free iris, cut at an angle near the tuber with four inches of stem in an open bag labeled with the color and type and trade for another.

Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines to wear a mask and maintain six feet distance.