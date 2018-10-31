Gangster's death brings abrupt end to old South Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The death of gangster James "Whitey" Bulger brings an abrupt end to a notorious chapter in the history of South Boston.

But the South Boston of Bulger's era was gone long before Bulger was slain Tuesday in a federal prison in West Virginia. He was serving two consecutive life sentences plus five years after a 2013 conviction on several charges.

Bulger's South Boston is known as "Southie." The neighborhood was once a place where mostly blue-collar, Irish-Catholic families raised their children and everyone knew each other.

Bulger ran his gang in the 1970s and '80s when Southie had a gritty, rough-around-the-edges feel. Today, it has the feel of a hip, urban neighborhood.

Today, Southie is an ethnic melting pot where millennials snap up upscale condos, eat at trendy restaurants and buy drinks at pricey coffeehouses.