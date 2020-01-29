Ganeshram to visit Washington library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with author and journalist Ramin Ganeshram Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 6 is planned.

Ganeshram will talk about and sign copies of her recent historical fiction novel “The General’s Cookbook” at the Wykeham Road.

Based on actual historical events and people, the book explores Hercules, President George Washington’s chef, who was a fixture on the Philadelphia scene.

Ganeshram is a veteran journalist, who has written features for the New York Times and for New York Newsday.

As a professionally trained chef with a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia, she is a celebrated food columnist who has been awarded seven Society of Professional Journalist awards for her work and an IACP Cookbook of The Year Award.

Ganeshram is the author of several cookbooks.

As an American of Trinidadian and Iranian heritage, she specializes in writing about multicultural communities as a news reporter and about food from the perspective of history and culture.

Her work has appeared in Saveur, Gourmet, Bon Appetit, National Geographic Traveler, Forbes Traveler, Forbes Four Seasons, and many others. Born and raised in New York City, she lives in Westport.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookstore.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.