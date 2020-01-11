Ganeshram to read from, sign copies of book

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a discussion and book signing with author and journalist Ramin Ganeshram Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 6 is planned.

Ganeshram will talk about and sign copies of her recent historical fiction novel “The General’s Cookbook” at the Wykeham Road.

Based on actual historical events and people, the book explores Hercules, President George Washington’s chef, who is a fixture on the Philadelphia scene.

He was famous for both his culinary prowess and for ruling his kitchen like a commanding general.

But while valued by the Washingtons for his prowess in the kitchen and rewarded far over and above even white servants, Hercules wa enslaved in a city where most black Americans were free.

Even while he masterfully managed his kitchen and the lives of those in and around it, Hercules harbored secrets.

Eventually Hercules’ carefully crafted intrigues fall apart and he finds himself trapped by his circumstance and the will of George Washington.

Ganeshram is a veteran journalist, who has written features for the New York Times and for New York Newsday.

As a professionally trained chef with a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia, she is a celebrated food columnist who has been awarded seven Society of Professional Journalist awards for her work and an IACP Cookbook of The Year Award.

Ganeshram is the author of several cookbooks.

As an American of Trinidadian and Iranian heritage, she specializes in writing about multicultural communities as a news reporter and about food from the perspective of history and culture.

Her work has appeared in Saveur, Gourmet, Bon Appetit, National Geographic Traveler, Forbes Traveler, Forbes Four Seasons, and many others. Born and raised in New York City, she lives in Westport.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookstore.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.