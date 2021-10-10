Gallup physicians, nurses call for action at town hall RICHARD REYES, Gallup Independent Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 10:13 a.m.
1 of5 This Sunday, Oct. 2, 2021, photo shows Chris Hoover, urologist at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital, responding to a question during the the Q&A portion of a town hall meeting at First United Methodist Church in Gallup, N.M. (William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP) William C. Weaver IV/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This Sunday, Oct. 2, 2021, photo shows physician Caleb Lauber, left, introducing the panel at the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital town hall meeting at First United Methodist Church in Gallup, N.M. Physicians, nurses and community members shared testimonials about problems at Rehoboth McKinley as well as potential solutions. (William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP) William C. Weaver IV/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This Sunday, Oct. 2, 2021, photo shows Connie Liu responding to a question posed by a member of the audience at the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital town hall meeting in Gallup, N.M. Physicians, nurses and community members shared testimonials about problems at Rehoboth McKinley as well as potential solutions.(William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP) William C. Weaver IV/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — When local educator Lindsey Mingus’ water broke in the middle of the night while she was pregnant with her second child, she drove herself to Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital because her husband had to stay home to care for their son, who was 3 years old at the time.
Labor and delivery nurse Beatrice Nuñez had been there to deliver Mingus’ firstborn, Isaac. She was there again this time.