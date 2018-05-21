Gallery to showcase Johnson art

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit of fine paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson with a reception May 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The show, which will run through July 8, will feature Johnson’s detailed oil portraits of people, animals, and many of horses and riders.

Johnson holds a deep affection for her native New England, where she paints animals, farms and woodland scenes.

She travels throughout the American West and enjoys painting and hiking in California, Wyoming, Utah and Arizona.

Her award-winning equine images have been featured on covers of Horse World USA and The Chronicle of the Horse Magazine. She has painted many commissioned works and illustrated for The Litchfield County Times, producing a line of animal themed prints.

Johnson is a signature member of Paint America, with five of her works touring the U.S. in Paint the Parks, and Paint America Shows.

She has participated in national, juried plein air events, including Art Festivals in California and Wyoming.

Johnson has studied with Jeff Legg, David Gray, William Scott Jennings, Albert Handell, Ralph Oberg, David Lussier and Clayton Beck III.

The gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy at 10 Main St.

For information, call 860-868-9003.