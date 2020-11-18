Gallery to open holiday show, adds members

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford has announced a new show, "Celebrate," and several holiday events. Sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the gallery's new artwork consists of paintings, photographs, jewelry, fused glasswork, pottery, weaving, wood turning items, as well as holiday cards and ornaments. The artwork will be on display at the gallery Nov. 27 through Jan. 9. Above is a painting by Lorraine Ryan of New Milford.

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford has announced a new show, “Celebrate,” and several holiday events.

Sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the gallery’s new artwork consists of paintings, photographs, jewelry, fused glasswork, pottery, weaving, wood turning items, as well as holiday cards and ornaments.

The artwork will be on display at the gallery Nov. 27 through Jan. 9.

Gallery 25 will also offer other events this month, including Small Business Sunday Nov. 28 and Artist Sunday Nov. 29.

Adele Moros will give a painting demonstration and Leigh Graham will provide a beading demonstration Nov. 28 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

On Nov. 29, the gallery will join a nationwide campaign encouraging consumers to shop with artists and crafters. The day is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists.

In other news, four new artists have joined the gallery: potter Roberta Ahuja of Newtown, jeweler and weaver Leigh Graham of Southbury, fine art photographer Linda T Hubbard of Sherman and pastel artist Cathleen Nardo of Danbury.

They join eleven other artists from the communities of Bethel, Danbury, New Milford, Newtown, Sherman, Southbury and Warren.

Each of the artists has brought in new treasures for the holiday show, including paintings, photographs, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pins, pottery, fused glass platters and dishes, hand-woven scarves, wooden bowls and vases, and holiday cards and ornaments.

During the holiday show, visitors will have the opportunity to win an original piece of art by one of the gallery’s artsits.

A winner’s name will be drawn one time each week through December.

The gallery is open Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.