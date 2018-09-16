Gallery owner to return to court in spoon sculpture case

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, art gallery proprietor Luis Alvarez, left, and sculptor Domenic Esposito, right, stand beside an 800-pound sculpture of a bent, burnt heroin spoon placed in front of the Stamford, Conn., headquarters of Purdue Pharma to protest the company's manufacture of opioids. A judge signed an order Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that Esposito can retrieve the sculpture from Stamford police, saying the process could take days. (Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, art gallery proprietor Luis Alvarez, left, and sculptor Domenic Esposito, right, stand beside an 800-pound sculpture of a bent, burnt heroin spoon placed in front of the ... more Photo: Susan Dunne / Associated Press

Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Photo: Barry Lytton / Hearst Connecticut Media

Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Photo: Barry Lytton / Hearst Connecticut Media

Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Protesters Friday placed a colossal steel spoon singed to symbolise burnt heroin in front of the Stamford, Conn. headquarters of Purdue Pharma. Photo: Barry Lytton / Hearst Connecticut Media





Photo: Susan Dunne / Associated Press Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Gallery owner to return to court in spoon sculpture case 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut art gallery owner could soon learn whether he will receive a probation program for helping place a steel sculpture of a drug spoon outside drug maker Purdue Pharma's headquarters in protest of the opioid epidemic.

Fernando Alvarez is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Monday. He has applied for accelerated rehabilitation, which would result in a misdemeanor charge of obstructing free passage being erased from his record if he successfully completes a probation period.

Alvarez owns a gallery in Stamford. He and artist Domenic Esposito dropped the 11-foot-long, 4-foot-high sculpture in front Purdue Pharma's Stamford offices in June.

Purdue Pharma denies allegations in lawsuits by state and local governments that its marketing of the opioid painkiller OxyContin helped fuel the opioid crisis.