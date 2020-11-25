Gallery 25 to open holiday show

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford has announced its latest happenings.

Sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the gallery’s new holiday art show, “Celebrate,” consists of paintings, photographs, jewelry, fused glasswork, pottery, weaving, wood turning items, as well as holiday cards and ornaments.

The artwork will be on display at the Railroad Street gallery Nov. 27 through Jan. 9.

Gallery 25 will also offer other events this month, including Small Business Sunday Nov. 28 and Artist Sunday Nov. 29.

Adele Moros will give a painting demonstration and Leigh Graham will provide a beading demonstration Nov. 28 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

On Nov. 29, the gallery will join a nationwide campaign encouraging consumers to shop with artists and crafters. The day is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists.

During the holiday show, visitors will have the opportunity to win an original piece of art by one of the gallery’s artsits.

A winner’s name will be drawn one time each week through December.

The gallery is open Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.