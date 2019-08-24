Gallery 25 showing clay artists’ work

Works by six members of the Connecticut Clay Artists, a group of professional potters, will be featured at Gallery 25 in New Milford through the rest of the month.

The show is open Thursdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. a the gallery on Railroad Street.

Participating artists will include Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

For information, visit connecticutclayartists.org and the gallery’s website at gallery25ct.org, or call 860-355-6009.