Gallery 25 seeks artists for October show

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford is issuing a call to artists interested in participating in the gallery’s upcoming open show Oct. 4-28.

The show, which will feature cash prizes totaling $1,500, will include an opening reception Oct. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located in the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The call for artists is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking (woodblocks, linoprints and hand-pulled such as monotypes, etc), mixed media, small sculpture and artisan collections.

Delivery for all work will be Oct. 1 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

For a copy of the prospectus, email Gallery25newmilfordct@gmail.com or pick up a copy at the gallery.

“We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the local arts community and invite artists to submit their work for display at Gallery 25’s Open Show,” said show chairwoman Claudia Downey.

“ There are so many incredibly talented artists in the area and we’re looking forward to a really high quality show,” she said.

The three guest judges are award-winning artists Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville, a painter, Elizabeth McDonald of Bridgewater, a potter/sculptor, and Charles Ray of Redding, a painter.

“These judges represent an exceptional talent in their respective mediums and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have their expertise in judging the show” said Gallery 25 Executive Director Diane Dubreuil.