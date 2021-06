NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio at the New Milford Commission on the Arts

is sponsoring a Fused Glass workshop by member artist Maryann Meken-Silverstri on July 12 from 4-6 p.m. Learn about fusing glass and make a plate or bowl. Gallery 25 is at 11 Railroad St. and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.