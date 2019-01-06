Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Lady Gaga poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for TV for "American Horror Story: Hotel" at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lady Gaga is poised to win not just one but two awards when the 76th annual Golden Globes get under way Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) less FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Lady Gaga poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for TV for "American Horror Story: ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is poised to win not one, but two awards when the 76th annual Golden Globes get underway Sunday night.

The live broadcast from Beverly Hills, California, will begin on NBC at 8 p.m. EST following an hour of red-carpet coverage. Favored among movie nominees is Bradley Cooper's Oscar front-runner "A Star Is Born." It's expected to win best picture, drama, best actress for Lady Gaga and best song for Gaga's "Shallow."

Awards may also be in store for Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp "The Favourite," the Amazon comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Ryan Murphy's anthology series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host. Oh, the star of the drama series "Killing Eve," is also a nominee.