GWCJL slates program with Rabbi Prinz

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life in Washington will present a program, “Jews on the Chocolate Trail,” with Rabbi Deborah Prinz Aug. 4 at 9:45 a.m. in Southbury.

The program at Arts Escape, 88 Main St., is part of the GWCJL’s speaker series.

Prinz will draw from her world travels and research on the trail of chocolate to enchant chocolate lovers as she unwraps stories of the trade, retail and manufacture since it was first introduced to Europeans.

Rabbi Deborah Prinz blogs at The Huffington Post, OnTheChocolateTrail.org and the Forward.

She was awarded a Starkoff Fellowship and a Director’s Fellowship from the American Jewish Archives as well as a Gilder Lehrman Fellowship from the Rockefeller Library to pursue these fascinating morsels about Chocolate.

The GWCJL Speaker Series is sponsored by a grant from the Rene Block Foundation.

For more information, call 860-868-2434.