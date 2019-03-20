GOP senator says he's fed up with Trump's attacks on McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says that he's had enough of President Donald Trump's personal attacks on the late John McCain and that "the country deserves better."

Johnny Isakson of Georgia is quoted Wednesday as telling The Bulwark conservative news and opinion website that "nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us."

McCain served in the Vietnam War and died of brain cancer last year. As an Arizona senator he was a Trump foe.

Trump has escalated his feud with McCain in recent days, saying he was "never a fan" of the former GOP presidential candidate and "never will be." Over the weekend, Trump renewed his long-running grievances in some caustic tweets.

McCain's daughter Meghan McCain called Trump's life "pathetic."