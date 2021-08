HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A backer of former President Donald Trump's effort to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election suggested Thursday that fellow Republicans in the state Senate are blocking his efforts.

In a video posted Thursday on Facebook, state Sen. Doug Mastriano did not name names, but blamed “the powers that be” for preventing him from holding a meeting of the committee he chairs to vote on issuing subpoenas to counties.