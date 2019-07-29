GOP senator from northern Indiana resigning legislative seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator from northern Indiana says he's resigning from his seat with more than a year left in his third term.

Sen. Randy Head of Logansport announced Monday he would step down effective Aug. 12. Head says he's doing so to take a new job as Pulaski (puh-LAS'-kee) County's chief deputy prosecutor.

Head was first elected to the Indiana Senate in 2008 and has been chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for state attorney general in 2016. Current Attorney General Curtis Hill won the nomination, but faces allegations that he drunkenly groped four women at an Indianapolis bar last year.

Republican precinct committee members will pick a replacement to complete Head's term, which runs until the November 2020 election.