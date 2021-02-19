GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection.
In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party. He also discussed Republicans’ priorities under President Joe Biden, the proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and upcoming primary battles within his own party.