GOP rivals face off in nasty state Senate special election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two conservative California Assemblymen are engaged in a nasty fight to fill one of two vacant state Senate seats, a battle that marks another test run for President Donald Trump's influence on voters.

Voters on Tuesday will choose either Brian Dahle or Kevin Kiley to succeed fellow Republican Ted Gaines, who won a seat on the state Board of Equalization in November.

Kiley represents northeastern Sacramento suburbs, while Dahle's district sprawls from the capital city to the Oregon and Nevada borders.

Meanwhile, Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is heavily favored to win the 33rd Senate District seat in southeast Los Angeles County that was held by fellow Democrat Ricardo Lara until he was elected insurance commissioner.

She faces Republican Cudahy Councilman Jack Guerrero in a safe Democratic district.