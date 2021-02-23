GOP officials launch new effort to rein in Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Kansas Republicans launched a new effort Tuesday to curb Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's power after months of criticizing her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and problems with the state's unemployment system.
GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt and top Republican lawmakers outlined a proposal that would amend the state constitution to restore the GOP-controlled Legislature's power to revoke regulations issued by state agencies. A state law once gave lawmakers that power, but the Kansas Supreme Court struck it down in 1984, declaring that it overstepped the Legislature's authority under the state constitution.