GOP mocks House Dems: Meet the new rules, same as old ones

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Majority Democrats in the Illinois House adopted procedural rules on Wednesday that the GOP complained are nearly identical to the suppressive ones they labored under in the decades-long rule of former Speaker Michael Madigan.
One month after celebrating new leadership and renewed openness, the Democratic-controlled House convened in its state Capitol chamber for the first time in nearly a year and voted 70-44 on operating rules for its new session. The rules include permission to conduct legislative work remotely by video because of the coronavirus pandemic.