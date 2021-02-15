GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs major school voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Monday narrowly approved a major expansion of the state's school voucher program, with all 16 Republicans backing the proposal over protests from minority Democrats who called the wide-ranging proposal a slap in the face of voters who rejected a slightly larger expansion just over two years ago.
The proposal from Glendale Republican Sen. Paul Boyer, SB1452, would make all children attending schools with a high percentage of low-income families or who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches eligible for the state’s voucher program. The program allows parents to take state funding and pay for religious or other private education and education costs.