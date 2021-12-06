GOP lawmakers try to block vaccine requirement for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers seemed poised Monday to vote against Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus vaccine requirement for some Louisiana students, but the Democratic governor intends to overrule any legislative rejection and add the shot to the immunization schedule starting next year.
The fate of the plan seems likely to be decided by the courts, with Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Edwards administration at odds over whether the coronavirus vaccine requirement can be legally enacted by the governor without support from the full Legislature.